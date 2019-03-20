First Boston-area marijuana shop to open this weekend

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - The first marijuana shop in the greater Boston area will open for adult-use marijuana sales this weekend.

New England Treatment Access has received final approval from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission to begin recreational sales at its Brookline dispensary starting Saturday at 9 a.m.

Customers must be at least 21 years old to be allowed into the shop at 160 Washington St. A government issued picture ID is required.

NETA has already opened a location at 118 Conz St. in Northampton.

Other retail locations in the state include Fall River, Uxbridge, Lowell, Salem, Leicester, Wareham, Hudson, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Gardner, and Easthampton.

