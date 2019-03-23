First Boston-area recreational marijuana shop opens for business

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - The first Boston-area recreational marijuana shop is opening its doors to the public Saturday morning.

New England Treatment Access (NETA) has begun selling products out of its Brookline dispensary, located at 160 Washington St.

The location already serves medical marijuana patients.

Customers must provide a government identification to prove that they are 21 in order to enter the shop.

NETA’s Director of Operational Compliance Amanda Rositano is encouraging people to take public transportation on opening day.

Officials are asking customers to order ahead online and avoid driving if they can.

Brookline police say they are prepared for the increase in traffic and will have extra patrols to help with the expected congestion.

NETA has already opened a location at 118 Conz St. in Northampton.

Other retail locations in the state include Fall River, Uxbridge, Lowell, Salem, Leicester, Wareham, Hudson, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Gardner, and Easthampton.

