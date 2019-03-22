First Boston-area recreational marijuana shop prepares for opening day

BOSTON (WHDH) - The first Boston-area recreational marijuana shop is preparing to open its doors to the public Saturday.

New England Treatment Access (NETA) will begin selling products out of its Brookline dispensary, located at 160 Washington St., starting at 9 a.m.

The location already serves medical marijuana patients.

Customers must provide a government identification to prove that they are 21 in order to enter the shop.

NETA’s Director of Operational Compliance Amanda Rositano encourages people to take public transportation on opening day.

NETA has already opened a location at 118 Conz St. in Northampton.

Other retail locations in the state include Fall River, Uxbridge, Lowell, Salem, Leicester, Wareham, Hudson, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Gardner, and Easthampton.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)