A third retail location was given the green light to sell recreational marijuana in Massachusetts as early as Saturday.

Alternative Therapies Group (ATG) in Salem can open their doors for recreational sales after the Cannabis Control Commission approved their retail licenses last month.

ATG also plans on opening cannabis dispensaries in Amesbury and Salisbury.

Cultivate Holdings in Leicester and New England Treatment Access in Northampton

Massachusetts voters approved recreational marijuana for adults in 2016.

