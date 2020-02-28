First cannabis-infused soda now on sale in Massachusetts

MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Commonwealth Cannabis Company on Friday launched SIP — the first cannabis-infused soda to made available for purchase in Massachusetts.

SIP is a handcrafted, all-natural soda made with THC distillate, real cane sugar, and fresh lemon juice, according to CommCan.

“With five milligrams of THC distillate in each beverage, consumers can expect to feel the mild effect of the beverage within 10 to 30 minutes,” the company said in a news release.

The soda is also vegan and gluten-free and has no artificial flavors or preservatives.

SIP is now on sale in limited batches at CommCan’s adult-use retail store at 1525 Main Street on Millis.

