START OF FALL

Today is the first day of fall! Well…. meteorological fall. While the start of astronomical fall is later this month, in the weather world, we view meteorological fall as September, October, and November. This is done for record keeping purposes since the start/end of astronomical seasons can vary year to year.

For that same reason, meteorological summer came to an end yesterday and here’s how it shaped up.

In Boston we ended up with 14 days where the high hit or exceeded 90 degrees. Of course there are many days where the coast is cooler than inland spots so we looked at Bedford as a proxy for inland spots and the 90 degree count skyrocketed to 32 times!

MUGGY WEDNESDAY WITH A FEW SHOWERS

We had a nice break from the heat and humidity since Sunday but it will be coming back for the rest of the week. Tomorrow is when that warm and humid air starts pushing in, and as it does, it will spark a few sprinkles and light showers. We’ll start the morning cloudy, but dry. That said, it never gets to the level of a washout… not even close. We’ll watch a few spot showers through the afternoon and evening. Some of us will make it through the day and not see a drop.

The humidity will also surge tomorrow. We’ll have muggy air back in here Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday morning. Friday a cold front will roll through and kick out the humidity by the afternoon. We’ll have plenty of hours to warm though before that front moves through so it’ll still be plenty warm. The cooler air will settle in for the weekend. But that is far from “cool”. In fact, it’s near perfect. Highs Saturday and Sunday will hit the upper 70s with sunshine and low humidity.

TWO MORE TROPICAL SYSTEMS

Further from home we’re watching the tropics. We’re about a week away from the peak of hurricane season and we now have two more disturbances to keep tabs on. At about noon today, the National Hurricane Center named our next storm… Nana. Tropical Storm Nana is south of Jamaica and is expected to head west and strengthen to a Category 1 Hurricane before moving into Mexico. It will not impact New England or the United States. There’s also Tropical Depression 15. That formed yesterday evening and still has not developed a name. That said, it is expected to do so and will become Omar. That one will move away from New England and have no impact to land.