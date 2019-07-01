First day of MBTA fare hike sees trolleys out of service, passengers claim lack of AC on Red Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters already irate on the first day of the MBTA’s latest fare hike had to deal with the latest malfunction on the rails when the Mattapan trolley went down Monday afternoon.

Power problems required shuttle buses to replace the trolley service between Ashmont and Mattapan this afternoon. The replacement occurred as the T raised fares 5.8 percent across the board and commuters and officials protested the hikes.

#MBTA #Mattapan Trolley:

Shuttle buses replacing trolley service between Mattapan and Ashmont due to an overhead power problem. Please expect delays as buses are sent. pic.twitter.com/K98U6o4ad6 — MBTA (@MBTA) July 1, 2019

“The Mattapan trolley’s not running, the power’s down, forget about it,” said commuter Antonio Graves.

Trolleys came back online about two hours after they went down. The outage also came after two high-profile derailments in June, one on the Red Line and one on the Green Line, and commuters held rallies Sunday and Monday to protest the hikes.

“Not a single person believes the service deserves a fare hike or is even up to standards,” said Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu, who led the protests.

That wasn’t the only issue Monday, as riders said some Red Line cars did not have air conditioning on a day where temperatures hit 80 degrees.

@MBTA heads up, car 01809 on the the Red Line/Braintree bound does not have a functioning AC. So hot. — Jaclyn Henry (@toucanJac24) July 1, 2019

@MBTA @7News this is insane. #redline #boston no air in this car 01808 at all. Looks like a few ppl could pass out. Why was the cost raised… Just insane. — Tayla Gillis (@tgillls) July 1, 2019

