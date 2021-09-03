SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Springfield man was convicted by a jury Friday of a 2018 fatal shooting in the city and was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Luis Gomez was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Jesus Flores, according to a statement from the Hampden district attorney’s office.

Flores, 48, was shot the night of Nov. 3, 2018 and died at the hospital several days later.

Early in the investigation, police identified Gomez has a suspect. Detectives subsequently located him in New Britain, Connecticut.

According to earlier reports, Flores worked at a city restaurant, had a long-time partner and a teenage son.

“I am appreciative of all the tireless work by investigators and my prosecutors in bringing justice to Mr. Flores’s family,” Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said.

