(WHDH) — An old library book that cost less than $2 dollars just pulled some magic only Harry Potter could summon.

A first edition of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” sold for $34,500 on Thursday.

The book, which includes two typos and one mistake, is one of only 500 to exist.

Other first editions of the same book have gone for more.

