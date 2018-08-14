First-ever ‘flower bomb’ bus stop pops up in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Commuters in Everett were greeted Tuesday morning by an unusual but beautiful display at one of the busiest bus stops in the city.

Local florist Krissy Price unveiled the country’s first “flower bomb” bus stop. The uniquely decorated display on School Street at Broadway consists of an array of colorful flowers.

The flowers will be on display through Wednesday.

The stop is also the first-ever level boarding platform in the state. Because it is elevated, riders are able to board buses with greater ease.

School Street is one of the busiest corridors in the city.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)