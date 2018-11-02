(WHDH) — In a move that has taken years of research and advocacy, the Food and Drug Administration has approved a prescription drug made from cannabis.

The FDA approved Epidiolex Thursday for patients ages two and older who suffer from either Dravet syndrome or Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome.

“Many in the medical community over the last five years, many have started to be increasingly persuaded that marijuana, that cannabis, can be a medicine,” Dr. Sanjay Gupta said. “This is the plant that has been distilled down to a medicine. It’s a plant-based medicine. It has gone through the FDA approval process and trial process and is now available. I think that’s validating.”

During clinical trials, Epidiolex was added to three other seizure medicines. On average, it was able to reduce convulsive seizures by 25 to 28-percent.

It is available with a prescription in all 50 states, and while costly, GW Pharmaceuticals does expect most insurance plans to cover it.

Advocates hope this is just the beginning for approved uses of Epidiolex and other CBD medicines.

