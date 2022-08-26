PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Lieutenant Jacqueline Hall made history Wednesday for being the first female army officer to be commissioned on the Mayflower replica.

Hall was 17 when she enlisted in the army and is the descendant of a pilgrim.

“We’re on the Mayflower because my descendant, Isaac Atherton, came over on the Mayflower so I am the first female army officer to be commissioned on the Mayflower,” said Hall. “He [Atherton] came over here and struggled; looking for a better life and that is what America is about.”

Hall received her first salute as a commissioned officer from her husband, who is also in the military.

