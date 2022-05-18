BOSTON (WHDH) - The first human case of monkeypox has been detected in Massachusetts, officials announced Wednesday.

A man who recently traveled to Canada has been hospitalized and is said to be doing well after initial testing was completed at a state laboratory in Jamaica Plain on Tuesday, according to a release issued by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The Center for Disease Control confirmed the findings of the state-run test the next day. The DPH says they are working with the CDC, relevant local boards of health, and the man’s health care providers to find people he may have come into contact with while infectious.

Officials said it does not spread easily between people but can be passed through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body,” health officials said. Most infections last from two to four weeks.

They say it is typically transmitted to people who have been bitten or scratched by small rodents and small mammals, have prepared wild game, or had contact with an infected animal or possibly animal products.

RELATED: Rare case of monkeypox reported in England, UKHSA says

This is the first case detected in the United States this year.

For more about this virus, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)