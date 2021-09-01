BOSTON (WHDH) - The first human case of West Nile virus has been detected in Massachusetts this year, officials announced Wednesday.

A woman in her 80s was likely exposed to the virus in Middlesex County, an area known to be at moderate risk, according to the Department of Public Health.

The risk of human infection with WNV is moderate in the Greater Boston area, as well as in several towns in Bristol and Worcester counties.

There have been no deaths this year associated with WNV.

“This is the first time that West Nile virus infection has been identified in a person in Massachusetts this year,” said Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “Risk from West Nile virus has been slow to increase this year. This is an important reminder that we all need to continue to take steps to protect ourselves and our families from mosquito bites.”

The substantial amount of rain in the region in July and the recent hot weather have resulted in the population of the Culex species of mosquitoes, known to spread WNV and breed in places where standing water accumulates, the DPH said.

In 2020, there were five human cases of WNV infection identified in Massachusetts.

