A Massachusetts man has been infected with West Nile virus (WNV), marking the first human case to be detected this season, state public health officials said Tuesday.

The Department of Public Health said the man, who is in his 40s, was exposed to the virus in Hampden County. Health officials said a horse was also diagnosed with Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) infection after being exposed in Plymouth, marking the first animal case this season.

Health officials said WNV and EEE typically spread through bites from infected mosquitoes.

“Historically, August and September are the months when most people are exposed to West Nile virus in Massachusetts. This is also the first year with elevated EEE activity since our last outbreak in 2019 and 2020,” Public Health Commissioner Dr. Robbie Goldstein said in a statement. “Populations of mosquitoes that can carry and spread these viruses are large this year and we continue to see increases in the number of EEE- and WNV-positive mosquito samples throughout the state. Residents should continue to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.”

Bay Staters are urged to use bug spray; mosquito-proof their homes by draining water, and installing or repairing screens; wear long-sleeved shirts and pants; and consider rescheduling outdoor activities during peak mosquito hours from dusk to dawn.

There’s a moderate risk of human infection with WNV in Greater Boston — including in Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk counties — and parts of Bristol, Essex, Hampden, Plymouth and Worcester counties, DPH said.

Plymouth, Carver and Middleborough are at high risk for EEE. Communities at moderate risk for EEE include Amesbury, Groveland, Halifax, Haverhill, Kingston, Merrimac, Newburyport, Plymouth, Plympton, Salisbury, Wareham, and West Newbury.

