BOSTON (WHDH) - Although the Jill Biden holds a doctorate degree and is an accredited professor, the First Lady spent most of Friday as an observer as she listened and learned about the experiences of educators and students during the second day of her tour of the Bay State.

After Biden addressed thousands of educators at the American Federation of Teachers Convention Friday morning, FLOTUS spent her afternoon at an electrical substation listening to the benefits that community colleges can have for the American workface.

“I’ve traveled all over the country to look at work force development and know we are married with community colleges,” said Biden.

The substation is a testament to the conjunction of Bunker Hill Community College, Eversource and local unions. In the past 18 years, 200 students have had paid summer internships at the power company and 94 percent of the students were eventually hired by the Massachusetts-based business.

Sebastian Rodriguez, a student at Bunker Hill Community College, professed the advantages of community college to the First Lady.

“People who usually go to four-year colleges and come out with four- year degrees tend not to know what they want to do at the end of the day,” saiod Rogriguez. “”But coming to the community college and being hands on and meeting people who work here and showing what they put in and how we can have the same thing, that’s awesome.”

Former Boston mayor and current US Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh was also on hand to tour the facility and said he hopes to see more workforce marriages like the one Eversource and Bunker Hill Community College share.

“President Biden has given me the straight order to create more apprenticeships and pathways into good careers and you see it right here with ever source and bunker hill community college with the unions,” said Walsh. “Collaboration works.”

At the teacher’s conference that morning, Biden was appreciative of the opportunity to partake in occasions like the ones presented in Boston.

“Its great to be back in Boston and meet people and then I can take whatever they have to say back to the President. So its just wonderful to be here.”

