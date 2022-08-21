First lady Jill Biden on Sunday will leave isolation in South Carolina for Delaware after testing negative for Covid-19, according to her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander.

“After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware,” Alexander said in a written statement.

President Joe Biden arrived in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Saturday evening. He has no public events on his schedule for the day,

(Copyright (c) 2022 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)