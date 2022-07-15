BOSTON (WHDH) - First Lady Jill Biden is set to meet with thousands of New England teachers Friday morning at the American Federation of Teachers National Convention, where she will give a speech.

On Thursday, Biden spent her first of several days in the Bay State visiting and speaking with military veterans and their families.

Biden, accompanied by Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey and Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, visited the headquarters of the “Home Base” program, an organization that serves 2,000 service members and the families of the fallen and has plans to expand it’s reach to additional communities.

“This is an amazing program,” said Biden. “Because so many families do need the help. Mental health is real. It’s a real problem in our country. The pandemic was a big part of it. War is a big part of it.”

The First Lady was able to appreciate the products of one of Home Base’s programs firsthand. FLOTUS was able to admire an exhibit of masks that patients crafted to better dissect their emotions. The masks depict how the patients believe the world perceives them on the outside while the inside of the art pieces show how they feel internally.

Markey urged the first lady to help continue to keep the focus on issues veterans and their families face.

“You use your incredible power to make sure these issues get the spotlight which they deserve,” said the Bay State senator.

Two army veterans also shared their struggles with PTSD with Dr. Biden.

“Between the PTSD, TBI and deep depression, I found myself not wanting to live,” said Army Lieutenant Colonel Amy Lynn Kalow, as the First Lady clasped her hands.

The fiancé of a serviceman that committed suicide also reflected on her struggle.

Occasions such as the one Biden partook in can further aid the cause of servicemen in need, according to Army Sargeant First Class Julian Kitching.

“We talk about it a lot but we don’t always have a tangible solution, so I think presenting what’s possible…,” said Kitching. “I think it will be meaningful for people to see that and replicate at scale across the country.”

