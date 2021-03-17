First Lady Jill Biden to visit NH to promote American Rescue Plan

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - First Lady Jill Biden is set to visit New Hampshire Tuesday to promote how the American Rescue Plan will help the country reopen schools.

Biden will be visiting a school in Concord named for teacher and astronaut Christa McAuliffe, who died 35 years ago in the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion.

The first lady will be joined by McAuliffe’s family during the visit.

Biden is expected to underscore how the American Rescue Plan provides $130 billion to help schools serve all students and to help achieve the president’s goal to open the majority of K-8 schools within the first 100 days in office.

