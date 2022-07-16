NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - After spending time with military veterans and those in the education system, First Lady Jill Biden’s three-day tour of the Bay State will conclude on Nantucket.

After arriving on the island Friday afternoon, FLOTUS will attend a Democratic National Committee finance event on Saturday morning.

Biden addressed thousands of educators at the American Federation of Teachers Convention Friday morning and then spent her afternoon at an electrical substation listening to the benefits that community colleges can have for the American workface.

On Thursday, Dr. Biden visited service members and veterans at Boston’s Home Base, a program that provides care to veterans.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)