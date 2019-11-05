First Lady Melania Trump to visit Boston hospital on Wednesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - First Lady Melania Trump will visit Boston on Wednesday to highlight a treatment program for babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome.

Trump will visit Boston Medical Center as she continues to push her “BE BEST” initiative, according to the White House.

She will learn about the hospital’s Cuddling Assists in Lowering Maternal and Infant Stress program — which was developed to treat babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome.

Trump is also slated to be briefed on several other programs aimed to assist pregnant women with Substance Use Disorder and newborn babies suffering from the impact of it.

She will then tour the hospital’s pediatric unit to see first-hand how the programs are implemented and meet with the children and families who have been successfully treated.

