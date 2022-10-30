PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Hammering home their messaging on the second-to-last weekend before voters head to the polls, the two campaigns for New Hampshire’s senate race continued to try and sway voters ahead of the midterm elections.

For a race that could change control of the senate, Incumbent Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan got a boost from First Lady Jill Biden on Saturday. Stumping for Democrats across the state, including Rep. Chris Pappas, Biden made several stops in the Granite State, including a “Get out the Vote” rally in Portsmouth and a Teamsters Local 633 event in Manchester.

“What you do on Nov. 8 won’t just affect the course for the future of New Hampshire – you’ll help decide the future of our country, as well,” she said.

“We can knock on doors and make calls and stand up for a woman’s fundamental free and builds an economy that works for everybody,” Hassan said.

For Hassan’s opponent, retired Army brigadier general Donald Bolduc, the First Lady’s visit did not phase him and, if anything, played into his campaign’s own messaging.

“It’s just another example of my opponent doubling-down on the failed Biden administration policies that have hurt the economy, created out of control spending and left our country unsecure,” Bolduc said on Saturday.

An exclusive 7NEWS/Emerson College poll of likely voters finds Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan leading Republican challenger Don Bolduc 48% to 45% – a lead of just 3%. Libertarian candidate Jeremy Kauffman is polling at 2%, with 4% of likely voters undecided.

Weeks before that, Hassan had an 11-point lead – 51% to Bolduc’s 40%.

Bolduc spent part of Saturday meeting with supporters and said he believed his efforts on the ground have been paying off.

“I am out there in every town and city, talking to Granite Staters,” Bolduc said. “I understand what they’re going through – I’m going through it with them and as a result, I’m gonna win this race.”

On the Democratic side, with just over a week to, the First Lady’s message was largely to get out and vote.

“This is an enormous race, but it comes down to things as small as saying to that mom, or student or grocery store clerk – put the word ‘Vote’ in big bold letters at the top of your to-do list,” Biden said.

Saturday’s visit was the second time this week that the First Lady visited New England: she was stumping for candidates on the campaign trail in Rhode Island on Wednesday.

