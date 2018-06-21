First Lady wears ‘I really don’t care, do u?’ jacket before visiting child immigrants in Texas

First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, to travel to Texas. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Before boarding a plane in Maryland to make a surprise trip the southern border to visit a holding center for child immigrants in Texas Thursday, First Lady Melania Trump was photographed wearing a jacket that read, “I really don’t care. Do U?” in white lettering.

When asked about the jacket, Melania Trump’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said, “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe,” adding, “(Much like her high heels last year),” according to a pool report.

The military-style jacket is reportedly sold by Zara and costs $39, according to published reports.

Melania Trump wore a different pale yellow jacket when the plane landed in McAllen, Texas, for a visit to the Upbring New Hope Children’s Center.

FLOTUS spox confirms Mrs. Trump wore a jacket to visit border kids that reads: "I really don't care. Do you?" Spox says: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe." pic.twitter.com/Bp4Z8n455G — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 21, 2018

