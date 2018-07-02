First legal marijuana shop in Massachusetts could open within weeks

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — The first legal pot shop in Massachusetts could begin selling the drug within weeks.

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission issued the state’s first license for a pot retailer Monday. The provisional permit went to Cultivate Holdings in Leicester.

Cultivate president Sam Barber told reporters he’s hopeful the shop can begin selling marijuana to customers “in the next few weeks.”

“We’re very excited to be the first,” the 25-year-old said. “We all feel it is going to be tremendous for the Commonwealth.”

The opening is contingent on the company clearing a few more regulatory hurdles including additional background checks and inspections of the facility.

The company currently operates a medical marijuana dispensary on Main Street in Leicester.

The state’s voter-approved recreational marijuana law had called for pot shops to open on Sunday, July 1.

“I think it’s a milestone,” Cannabis Control Commission Chairman Steven Hoffman said. “We’re making this thing work. It’s going to work out in a way that is going to work for the state and work the citizens.”

State regulators have already awarded a license to Sira Naturals in Milford to grow cannabis for the recreational market.

