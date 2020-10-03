First live murder hornets caught in Washington state, about to enter ‘slaughter stage’

The first live murder hornets have been caught in Washington state, and scientists are hoping to find their nest before they destroy beehives throughout the region in their “slaughter stage.”

Scientists caught six of the hornets, at two inches long the largest in the world. They can deliver painful and sometimes deadly stings to humans.

And they can also destroy entire hives of honeybees that pollinate crops throughout the area, and scientists say the hornets are about to enter a particularly aggressive time.

