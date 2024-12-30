BOSTON (WHDH) - The countdown to 2025 is on at Boston’s First Night celebration at City Hall Plaza.

The celebration, which dates back to 1976, brings people together from all around the world for 12 hours of fun.

The events include a parade, performances, ice sculptures, a massive countdown, and, of course, fireworks.

While Boston leaders Monday at City Hall said it’s going to be quite the celebration, safety is priority.

“We have a comprehensive safety plan in place that will support this family friendly event,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

Police officers and firefighters will be on patrol throughout the first night areas and there will an increased presence throughout the city.

“We ask no public consumption of alcohol and marijuana in public spaces and we also ask you not to bring drones or use drones in the area, particularly on the First Night festival events that exist,” Cox said.

Additional transit police officers are also scheduled to be on patrol for the MBTA.

“This is an annual tradition that brings people together from all around the world,” Mayor Michelle Wu said.

