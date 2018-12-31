First Night festivities in Boston get underway

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — First Night Celebrations are underway in Boston as the city welcomes in the new year.

The festivities began Monday at noon and will continue through midnight when a fireworks show over the harbor welcomes in 2019.

The event includes numerous cultural performances, including live music, dance, puppet shows, comedy shows, and the always popular ice sculptures.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh called the festivities that started in 1975 a “Boston tradition” and asked attendees to remember it is a family event and misbehavior will not be tolerated.

“All of our public safety agencies have been working together to make sure we have a safe first night for everybody in the city,” he said. “There’s going to be extra police and EMS and other emergency management personnel downtown and we’re also going to be covering all of our neighborhoods.”

Walsh also urged people to take the subway, taxis, or ride-hailing services to get into and around the city. Several parking and traffic restrictions have been put into place, which can be found here.

Police Commissioner William Gross reminded people that public consumption of alcohol and marijuana is illegal.

“We will have people throughout the crowds checking for anyone that’s not adhering to our requests not to drink in public,” he said.

Organizers expect about 300,000 people, although attendance often depends on the weather.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)