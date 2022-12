BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials gathered on the Common Sunday to mark the first night of Hanukkah by lighting the first candle on the Boston Common menorah.

Governor-elect Maura Healey was on hand for the event.

The lighting of the National Menorah in Washington, D.C. also took place on Sunday.

