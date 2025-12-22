BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a chaotic crash in a parking lot in Beverly Monday morning where one driver crashed into a stop sign, then smashed into several other parked cars.

The chain reaction crash happened at the Dollar Tree on Dodge Street at approximately 10:30 a.m.

“We had two individuals trapped, two separate drivers, there were several patients walking around and on the ground,” said Beverly Fire Deputy Chief Jonathan Palm. “It was difficult to assess the scene at the time.”

Fire officials said a woman who was driving a Jeep Cherokee was pulling into the side parking lot when her accelerator got stuck and crashed into a stop sign before barreling into four other parked cars. One car was pushed into the side of the Dollar Tree.

Officials say four people were taken to nearby hospitals as a result with non-life-threatening injuries. A toddler was evaluated at the scene.

“It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in a parking lot, I think five cars were involved,” said Deanna Coughlin, who witnessed the aftermath. “A few of them looked totaled. It was crazy.”

Beverly police are still investigating the situation.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)