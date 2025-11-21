BOSTON (WHDH) - The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner removed what appears to be a human skull that was encased in concrete in Boston Friday morning.

The skull was unearthed at a construction site along the pier of the Black Falcon terminal in Boston’s Seaport.

“Always weird to find a skull buried underneath concrete,” Thomas Friguliette said.

Sources tell 7NEWS the discovery was made late Thursday while a construction crew was doing pier renovation work. Workers were digging through the concrete and explained that they stumbled onto the skull, then quickly alerted police.

“I mean it is surprising that something like that happens, something you see in movies,” Ben Millet said, who works in South Boston. “But, you know, it does happen unfortunately.”

On Friday, it was business as usual in the city — tourists from a German cruise ship docked at the pier, unaware of the situation.

The general contractor declined to comment when 7NEWS reached out.

Massport and state police referred 7NEWS to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, who confirmed the skull was taken for further testing.

The Medical Examiner said they will now try to determine if the skull is human. If that’s the case, investigators will be back to dig up more of the pier to see if there are any other human remains buried in the area.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)