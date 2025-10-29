WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of planting a pipe bomb at a Woburn ATM in September was arrested by federal agents and state troopers assigned to the FBI’s violent crimes task force at his home in Stoneham Wednesday.

Christopher Silva, 43, was arrested on San Jose Terrace early Wednesday morning. Witnesses said law enforcement officers were calling him for approximately half an hour.

“It was terrifying. Everyone was watching scared,” said Yasmin DePaula, who lives nearby. “Police with guns, they were outside for about 30 minutes just calling him out, yelling, telling him to come out.”

“We heard around 6 a.m. them calling for people to come out of the house, and when we looked outside there was at least 15 police officers, FBI, with their rifles pointed at the house,” said another neighbor.

Investigators said Silva is the man wanted in connection with a pipe bomb explosion at an ATM at the Eastern Bank on Mishawum Road on September 4, 2025. Officials said surveillance video and DNA evidence collected from clothes near the crime scene linked Silva to the explosion.

Federal agents said a backpack found at Silva’s house strongly resembled the one he appeared to be wearing at the ATM at the time of the explosion.

They said Silva’s phone indicated he viewed news stories about the explosion in the hours after the crime.

Neighbors said they are thankful that no one was hurt during any of this, and Silva is now apprehended.

“I’m thankful people in the house are safe, everyone here is safe,” said DePaula. “Even the person who committed it, he set off a bomb but as long as they got him safely and he’s in custody safely, that’s all I can really say.”

People at Silva’s home declined to comment to 7NEWS.

Investigators are still looking to determine a motive.

