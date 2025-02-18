MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Shuttle buses have replaced Mattapan Trolley service due to a flooding incident at Milton Station, according to the MBTA.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, about seven people had to be assisted off of the trolley due to the rising water level outside, according to passengers.

Firefighters brought rafts to get the passengers from the trolley to the platform area. No injuries were reported.

Later Tuesday morning, the Milton Station parking lot remained flooded, along with the trolley platform.

Shuttle buses are replacing service between Mattapan and Ashmont, according to the MBTA.

