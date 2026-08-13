WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman and a 6-year-old girl were attacked by a fox in Worcester in two separate incidents over two days, police said.

Worcester police said they responded to a home on Granite Street at approximately 9:45 p.m. after a 45-year-old woman reported being bitten by an animal.

Zena Bottom said her daughter and her grandkids were playing outside in the yard when they spotted the fox and started running. Bottom said she ran outside to help at the sound of their screams.

“I hear my daughter scream, ‘Ma!’ She was out here with my two grandchildren. So I ran out the back way,” Bottom explained.

“I had to run, grab both of the kids, and run through the front. It literally looked at me. I was scared for my life. It was chasing, running, ready to attack. I never seen that in my life,” Bottom’s daughter said.

Bottom’s daughter said she was able to get the children back into the house safely, but her mother was badly bit on her foot.

“I tried to shake it off, wouldn’t come off, so I grabbed it by the nape of its neck and I ripped it off of me and I threw it,” Bottom said.

“I came through the front and I see her coming through the back, screaming, bloody. Her whole foot bloody. I could not believe it,” Bottom’s daughter said. “The fact that there was even an animal like that out here literally just blows my mind. I would have never imagined I would go through this.”

Bottom was taken to the hospital where she was given a rabies shot. She said she is expected to be okay.

On Wednesday night, a 6-year-oldgirl in the yard next door was also bitten by a fox.

Janessa Williams said she was riding a bike in the backyard of her home on Jones Street when the fox latched onto her leg.

“It made me fall off the bike, and it just bit my leg a little bit,” Williams said.

The fox bit the second-grader’s arm and fingers.

“When it was on my arm it tried to drag me. It bit really hard, it went deep, deep, deep, to the tissue,” Williams said. “I was feeling like really, really, really scared. And it felt like a dream when I was in the hospital.”

Williams was taken to the hospital where she received a rabies shot and stitches.

Police said they found a fox Thursday morning, and it was euthanized. They said it will now be sent for rabies testing, and they should have results within the next several days.

The two attacks come after another woman was attacked by a fox in the city in April. Surveillance video captured the animal charge at the woman as she tried to fight it off. People who live in Worcester said they are concerned about all of the attacks.

“Should we even come outside? Is it even safe? And that thing was coming to attack, it wasn’t coming to be nice. It was coming to attack and it didn’t care who it was attacking,” a resident said.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)