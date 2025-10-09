ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded after a car and train collided in Andover Thursday afternoon.

The Andover Fire Department responded to the intersection of Essex Street and Pearson Street around 11:35 a.m., after witnesses reported a CSX freight train crashed into a car.

“We were upstairs meeting, and we heard what I thought was a door slam and then the train whistle kept blasting and it became apparent that something was not quite right,” said Mark Spencer, who heard the crash.

Firefighters said they found a woman, who was moving and alert, trapped inside her Lexus. They said the vehicle was barely recognizable.

“Crews made an excellent effort in extracating the patient, took them approximately 20 minutes to get the patient out,” said Andover Fire Chief Kyle Murphy.

The woman was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

MBTA Transit Police said the 84-year-old driver drove by flashing emergency lights and ringing bells warning of an approaching train. Officials said the gates blocking access descended after she pulled into the tracks, trapping her there.

“There were tons of helicopters in the area, she was getting med-flighted out. I didn’t see the accident itself but I just saw the aftermath and it was really scary,” said Anna Barrett, who lives near the crash site.

The Andover fire chief said his team managed to get the woman out of her car through the driver’s side window.

“She was alert when we took her out, so we pray for the best,” said Murphy.

Fire officials said this isn’t the first time they have had to rescue someone at the Essex Street railroad crossing; there have been several incidents, some fatal.

Keolis says rail traffic is delayed on the Haverhill line, and there are reduced speeds on commuter rail tains.

