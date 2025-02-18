MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Shuttle buses have replaced Mattapan Trolley service due to a flooding incident at Milton Station, officials said.

Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, seven people had to be assisted off of the trolley due to the rising water level outside, according to the Milton Fire Department. Officials said the flooding was likely caused by overflow from the nearby Neponset River.

“The water went up really high. It wasn’t that high before, but it was going up slowly and the train couldn’t move because the power was out,” one passenger said.

Firefighters brought rafts to get the six passengers and the driver from the trolley to the platform area. No injuries were reported.

“They were able to extricate or remove seven people from the trolley, using ice rescue suits and a boat,” said Milton Fire Chief Chris Madden.

The Milton Station parking lot remained flooded, along with the trolley platform and tracks, for hours after the incident.

“The water levels increased from just snow ground covering up to what I would call several inches of water, in a matter of minutes. It was really intense to watch via CCTV cameras,” said Ryan Coholan, the MBTA chief operating officer.

Workers scooped chunks ice from the tracks after the inundation froze over late Tuesday morning.

Shuttle buses are replacing service between Mattapan and Ashmont, according to the MBTA.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

