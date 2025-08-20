FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old woman pushing her 7-month-old baby in a stroller in Framingham on Tuesday was struck by a car while crossing the street in the crosswalk and the terrifying incident was caught on camera.

The woman and baby were struck while crossing the street at the intersection of Waverly and Hollis streets around 11:30 a.m.

Shocking cellphone video shows the carriage flipped onto its back in the middle of the street, pressed up against the front of a van.

Police tell 7NEWS the mother and child were both taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police say the driver, a 68-year-old man, remained on scene and cooperated with police.

“He stayed on scene, he was cooperative. He was cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk,” said Framingham Police Sgt. Ryan Porter.

Investigators are still working to determine who had the right of way at the time of the collision.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)