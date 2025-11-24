MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Hazmat crews were called to a home in Medford Monday after an oil delivery driver dumped 383 gallons of heating oil into a home that had a fill pipe but no oil tank, according to officials.

Officials said the Fawcett Oil delivery driver went to the right address, but in the wrong city. Instead of going to 48 Linwood Street in Malden, he went to 48 Linwood Street in Medford.

Fire officials said the driver attached the hose to the fillup pipe on the side of the house, but that pipe was not connected to any oil tanks — so 383 gallons of oil ended up in the home’s basement.

“Oil delivery driver pulled up to the wrong address,” said Medford Deputy Fire Chief Nick Davis. “Put 385 gallons of oil into a basement with no oil tank.”

Residents of the two family home quickly evacuated and the area was sealed off.

“It smelled very bad,” said Dang Nguyen, the homeowner. “Even, you know, I’m living in the second floor and I smell. I came home and came in to drop something off and it smelled very bad.”

Crews began cleanup using shovels and speedy dry. They first tried to contain then remove the oil with the Department of Environmental Protection on the scene.

Fawcett Oil hung up on 7NEWS during a request for comment.

Six people are now without a place to live as the home is currently deemed unsafe. There is no timeline for when they will be able to return.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)