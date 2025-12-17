NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A small plane crashed into a neighborhood in Nashua, New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Police said the plane took off from the Nashua Airport just after 2 p.m. and crashed close to the Cannongate Condominuims on Cannongate Drive, near the airport, a short time later.

Crews responded at approximately 2:30 p.m. and found the wreckage of the plane in the parking lot of a small apartment complex. The plane clipped the roof of that building, leaving a large gash, and several trees before it went down.

“I can’t believe it. I mean it’s just nothing that you see everyday. Probably never will see again,” said John Dabilis, whose son was home at the time of the crash. “He told me that a plane had crashed in our parking lot and I didn’t believe him, and he told me that it sounded like a bulldozer coming through the woods and he heard things hitting the house. He thought maybe the plane had hit our house.”

Only the pilot was on board at the time. Police said he was answering questions and alert when he was pulled from the wreckage, but he was taken to the hospital.

“Thank God. I mean so happy that he’s okay, that’s all I cared about,” said one woman who lives nearby.

The building has significant roof damage and the fire department said it is currently uninhabitable. The owner of the building is without a place to stay.

People who live in the area said they are just glad everyone is alright.

“It could have gone so many different ways and I think everyone is pretty blessed in this community tonight,” said one resident.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)