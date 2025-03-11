DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple Tesla Cybertrucks were vandalized at a dealership in Dedham overnight, police said.

Three vehicles at the Tesla service center on Route 1 in Dedham were found Tuesday morning with slashed tires and graffiti spray-painted on the side.

Dedham police were called to the scene to investigate, and they hope surveillance video will help them find whoever damaged the silver Cybertrucks parked behind the dealership.

“Very surprised. We see protesters on Saturday, but they’re quiet,” said local resident Paula McGarrell.

The Dedham incident comes just a week after a fire at a Tesla charging station in Littleton. Fire officials quickly determined the blaze was set on purpose, offering $5,000 in reward money.

“Why do people do that? Are they frustrated? Are they — whatever,” another local said.

Both incidents come as Tesla CEO Elon Musk has become the target of widespread protests over his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency in Washington, D.C., and his methods of slashing government spending.

Locals told 7News that while protesting is fine, destroying property is not.

“I think people just need to step back and just take a breath and see what’s going on, and I don’t understand why they would do it. That’s all,” McGarrell said.

Tesla said it had no comment on the vandalism. The incident remains under investigation.

