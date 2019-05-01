FIRST ON 7: Video shows passerby body check fleeing Somerville bank robbery suspect

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of an insurance company in Somerville’s Davis Square captured video that shows a passerby body check a fleeing bank robbery suspect as he ran from police on Wednesday morning.

Jack Connolly says a man on his way to work heard police calling out to the suspect, prompting him to knock the robber into a plant.

“The video shows the suspect fleeing the bank,” Connolly said. “A citizen who was on his way to work, evidently responding to the police officer yelling for the suspect to stop, threw a cross body block and slowed down the suspect.”

Connolly says the contact dislodged the suspect’s bag, which contained money and a gun. The suspect then continued on, leaving the bag behind.

Officials say the suspect fired multiple shots at responding Somerville police officers after the robbery unfolded at the Middlesex Federal Savings Bank.

As the search for the gunman unfolds, residents are being urged to avoid the area and report any suspicious activity.

