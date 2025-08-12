LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion after battling a fast-moving, multi-alarm blaze that ripped through five buildings in Lawrence on Tuesday.

Crews battled the fire well into the night; officials said that even with several fire departments from surrounding towns helping out, the fire was very difficult to get under control.

Responding to a reported structure fire on Lowell Street, crews found heavy flames coming from one building spreading to adjacent structures, including a restaurant and multiple family homes.

The heat proved to be an added challenge for crews battling the flames; as did propane tanks which exploded in the high heat and, according to the fire chief, hydrants that weren’t working.

Two of the buildings were total losses, leaving 20 people without a home.

Witnesses said the plume of smoke from the fire was so large at one point that it appeared as though it was nighttime during the daylight hours.

The cause remains under investigation.

