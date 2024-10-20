NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rescued from a capsized boat off the coast of Nantucket in a shocking scene caught on camera.

A pair of of fishermen said they were waved down by the man around sunset and quickly threw him a life jacket and pulled him aboard before the sun went down and he was stuck at sea.

Joe Tormay and Nick Whitbeck said they were fishing between Nantucket and Chatham on Saturday afternoon when they saw what they thought was a dead whale. When they got closer, they realized it was an overturned boat.

Whitbeck noted that had they not stopped when they did, the boater would have been in big trouble.

“He doesn’t have a life jacket, a phone, radio, nothing, he was hands waving with a hat at best and that was the scariest part,” Whitbeck said of finding the man nearly 2 miles from land.

“He mentioned that he had been out there for about an hour,” he recalled.

Tormay said the area where they found the man was a “very sharky place” known to be home to Great Whites.

The fishermen said they were happy to stop and help the boater in distress and reminded others about the importance of wearing a life jacket. Both say they plan to keep in touch with the man they pulled from the sea.

