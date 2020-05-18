First phase of Cambridge-based biotech company’s coronavirus vaccine trial shows positive data

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The first phase of a Cambridge-based biotechnology company’s coronavirus vaccine trial showed positive interim clinical data.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases led the phase one study of Moderna’s mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against the virus.

The study found that mRNA-1273 was generally safe and well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with that seen in prior Moderna infectious disease vaccine clinical studies.

A viral challenge study in mice was also conducted and found that vaccination with mRNA-1273 prevented viral replication in the lungs of animals challenged with SARS-CoV-2.

“These interim Phase 1 data, while early, demonstrate that vaccination with mRNA-1273 elicits an immune response of the magnitude caused by natural infection starting with a dose as low as 25 µg,” said Tal Zaks, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Moderna. “When combined with the success in preventing viral replication in the lungs of a pre-clinical challenge model at a dose that elicited similar levels of neutralizing antibodies, these data substantiate our belief that mRNA-1273 has the potential to prevent COVID-19 disease and advance our ability to select a dose for pivotal trials.”

Moderna is amending their two dose levels in phase two of their study based off of phase one’s finding. Participants will now be assigned to receive a placebo, a 50 μg dose or a 100 μg dose of the vaccine.

Phase three of the study, which will look at doses between 25 µg and 100 µg, is expected to begin in July.

