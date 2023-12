BOSTON (WHDH) - The first phase of the new Washington Street Bridge opened to drivers and pedestrians on Saturday.

The new bridge connects Boston’s North End to Charlestown.

All vehicle and pedestrian traffic was moved to the eastern portion of the bridge on Saturday.

MassDOT will now begin the process of demolishing the bridge that was previously in use.

