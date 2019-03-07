First recreational marijuana shop in Greater Boston area gets approval

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - The first recreational marijuana shop in the Greater Boston area will likely be opening for adult-use sales in the coming weeks.

The Cannabis Control Commission issued a final license Thursday permitting New England Treatment Access in Brookline to open for recreational sales.

The pot shop will now work with the commission in the coming days to obtain a “Commence Operations Certificate,” according to Amanda Rositano, Director of Compliance at New England Treatment Access.

When the process is completed, Rositano says an opening date will be announced.

New England Treatment Access, which is located at 160 Washington St., opened its first location in Northampton in November.

Thursday’s news comes one day after the grand opening of the state’s 10th recreational marijuana location in Gardner.

Other retail locations include Fall River, Salem, Leicester, Wareham, Hudson, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Easthampton.

