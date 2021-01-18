First responder, congregate care vaccinations being administered at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders and those living and working in congregate care settings are headed to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough to get their COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

The Putnam Club at Gillette Stadium was transformed into the state’s first mass vaccination site, with staff members receiving the vaccine last Thursday.

People who qualify to get their first dose can register to get vaccinated at Gillette Stadium on the CIC Health website.

This comes after the Department of Public Health announced that a Boston woman in her 20s tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus variant after traveling to the United Kingdom.

They say that she had a roughly two-hour layover at Logan International Airport before traveling to another state, where she remains.

Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, internal medicine and viral specialist, says the vaccines should be effective against the current variant; however, there are still concerns.

“This virus is so efficient in transmitting, that’s what makes it more dangerous,” he said. “What we’re hoping is that there is not a mutation in the future that makes the virus immune to the current vaccines, so a much more effective virus is going to spread a lot more easily in a community.”

In a statement, the Boston Public Health Commission wrote, “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that this variant causes more severe illness or increased risk of death. However, we know this variant of the virus spreads more easily and quickly than other variants. A higher transmission rate will lead to more cases and could potentially lead to a burden our health care system. That is why it is critical we all stay vigilant and do everything we can to stop the spread of this virus. We need everyone to continue to stay home as much as possible, always wear a face mask when outside your home, keep at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others, wash your hands often and continue to get tested.”

