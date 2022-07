BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders called off a search for a missing individual after an hour of combing the waters near Carson Beach in South Boston, Thursday afternoon.

Officials had several boats and a helicopter scouring the water after responding to a report off a person in the water around 3:15 p.m.

The reason the search was called off has not yet been available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.