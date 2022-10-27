BLACKSTONE, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Blackstone halted traffic Thursday afternoon as emergency crews responded to the collision.

Firefighters and police could be seen trying to clear up the scene at the intersection of Mendon and Main Streets around 3:30 p.m., where an a vehicle appeared to be lodged beneath the front of a school bus.

Blackstone Police Chief Gregory Gilmore said at the time of the crash, the bus was transporting elementary school-aged children home. Multiple students were evaluated following the incident, according to Gilmore, with several taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution. The driver was also hospitalized for injuries from the crash.

“Earlier this afternoon one of our elementary school buses was in an accident while entering onto Main Street in Blackstone,” Blackstone-Millville Superintendent Jason DeFalco said in a statement. “While the situation was jarring, all students involved are ok. Our first responders and school staff did incredible work caring for the children while we waited for parents to arrive at the reunification site. We are so grateful that our students are safe and for all of the support our community showed during this difficult time.”

By 5 p.m., the vehicle involved had been towed while the school bus was moved away from the intersection.

