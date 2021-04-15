First responders called to YMCA after a woman was found dead

BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders were called to the YMCA on Huntington Avenue after a woman was found dead in her apartment with a newborn baby nearby.

Boston say the woman’s death is not suspicious though the cause of her death remains unknown at this time.

The woman’s 4-month-old child is being cared for at Boston Children’s Hospital where it was taken as a precaution.

The Huntington Avenue YMCA offers transitional housing for women working to improve their lives.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)