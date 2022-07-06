MADISON, Ind. (WHDH) – First responders caught family members from a second-floor apartment building in Madison, Indiana just before the fire spread.

Police said the building’s staircase was on fire, which was why first responders had to help residents escape through the windows.

One child took matters into her own hands by wrapping a pillowcase around her hand to punch the window open.

“That girl took a pillowcase, wrapped her hand and started punching the window out and effortlessly got the kids out and the baby,” said Madison Police Officer Nichole Midgett.

The children in the building were scared and screaming as police urged them to jump from the windows into their arms. Eventually, the children and an adult jumped into the officers’ arms.

Police then moved into the building to ensure no one was trapped inside.

Two of the police officers who used to be firefighters said their instincts kicked in during the tense moment.

“I started assigning different tasks to people, helped get a water supply going and myself and Officer Potter grabbed an attack line,” said Officer Josh Nolan.

The officers are being hailed as heroes for their quick thinking.

“I was able to spend some time in the ambulance with them and one of the girls just hugged me and said thank you so much, which I will take with me for the rest of my career,” said Midgett.

Officials said no one was seriously hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

